GILMANTON — Carl E. Moorehead, 91, of Allens Mill Road, passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Carl was born on Sept. 7, 1931, in Elmira Township, Michigan, the son of Raymond and Ellen (Olund) Moorehead. He was the eighth of their eight children. As a young boy, he attended Elmira School and Gaylord High School.
Carl had many jobs throughout his life, starting as a Michigan farm boy who also played football in high school. He joined the U.S. Navy after school to do his part in the active Korean War in 1950. His ship, the USS Allen M. Sumner, traveled around the world. During that time, he came to Gilmanton when on leave and fell in love with the beautiful Jeanine, "Jane." After serving, he worked at Scott and Williams in Laconia before starting a career in heavy equipment operations and eventually crane operation. Over the years, he would work in every state in New England, also New York, Ohio, and Michigan. He also did some pipe fitting and backhoe operating. He worked for Nalews, G2S, Charwill and others. He was well known for being an excellent crane operator. In his later years, Carl worked as grounds keeper in Gilmanton cemeteries and also in the Gilmanton post offices, where he was called "The Mayor."
Carl was always involved with community functions alongside his Jane, such as the 4th of July parade, Old Home Day, and clam bakes. In the early years, he was a volunteer firefighter and coached his boys in Little League. He was a long-standing member of the Elks, VFW and American Legion Post #1, where he was a past commander. He always enjoyed family camping trips and taking on his kids over a game of basketball.
Carl is survived by his sons, Shane Moorehead and wife Kathy of Gilmanton, Rickey Moorehead and wife Doreen of Gilmanton, Carl Moorehead and wife Carol Sue of Dunbarton; his daughter, Grace "Gem" Parsons and husband Tadd of Laconia; one sister, Nina Edwards; nine grandchildren, Cassie, Abby and her husband Jake, Nick and his wife Martha, Alex and his wife Kayla, Tyler, Jeanine, Katy, Nicholas and Chris; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl is predeceased by his loving wife, Jane; grandson, Adam; his brothers, Lester and Raymond Jr.; and sisters, Eleanor, Martha, Lillie Belle, and Shirley.
The family extends deep gratitude to the staffs at Franklin VNA, hospice, and Home Health Care Specialists of NH for their attentive and kind care of Carl.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m., at the Gilmanton Community Church, Route 107, Gilmanton.
Burial will be held in the spring in the family plot at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton Iron Works.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Gilmanton Trust Fund Trustees and mailed to Cemetery Trustees, P.O. Box 119, Gilmanton, NH 03237, in support of the cemeteries.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.