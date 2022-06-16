Candace R. Willard, 76

GILMANTON — Candace Rae Willard, 76, who was born in Concord on August, 16, 1945, and the daughter of the late Phyllis Nutter and Elmer Franzen, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer.
Candace was proud of many accomplishments in her life. Some were returning to college in her later years, graduating with two Associate degrees and being the valedictorian of her class, obtaining and making use of her CDL, owning a winery and a successful restaurant. Yet her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and loving wife to Israel “Joe” Willard for 58 years.
Throughout her life, she had a variety of different jobs, the ones she would speak of were those when she and her husband were side by side; be it in the restaurant or driving a truck. For her though, the most important job was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Candace was a strong-willed woman, who was stubborn and feisty to the end. She had a love for life and was always willing to explore new adventures. Her spirit, compassion, candid honesty, and sense of humor will always be remembered.
She is survived by her husband, Israel “Joe” Willard; daughter, Ginger Rossetti and her husband Dave; son, Israel Willard III and his wife Linda; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Sue Parent; brother, Eric Franzen; and parents, Phyllis Nutter and Elmer Franzen.
She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
There will be a Graveside Service on June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Beech Grove Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Gilmanton Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gilmanton Community Church, via Paster Chris, PO Box 16, Gilmanton, NH 03837.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.