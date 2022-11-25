Bruce T. Noe, 68

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member, Bruce Thornton Noe, 68, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Bruce was born in Milford, Massachusetts, to William and Loretta Noe on January 28, 1954.
Bruce was raised in Upton, Massachusetts, and enjoyed many summers during his youth on Lake Winnipesaukee. Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. After his Air Force service, Bruce learned the art of hair dressing in Denver, Colorado, and established his business, “A Head of Our Time,” in Delray Beach, Florida. Bruce was an artist in all things, and hair dressing was no different. He built a business of loyal customers and was known in the area for his style and good nature.
Bruce will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his ability to throw outrageous parties, and his resolve to provide a brave face during the toughest of times. Bruce loved to read, travel to fun and adventurous places, and most of all share his life with his family and friends.
Bruce was endeared by his family and Bruce adored them.
Bruce leaves behind his husband, Michael Bacchiocchi, with whom he shared a wonderful life for 32 years. Bruce is further survived by his brothers, Bernard (Gloria) Noe and Forrest (Dee) Noe; Michael’s mother, Elaine Bacchiocchi; Michael’s sister, Gina Bacchiocchi Plati; and many nieces and nephews who will miss being a part of his life. Bruce is also survived by his friend, Vicki Young, who worked with Bruce for nearly 40 years. Bruce was loved so much and will be greatly missed.
