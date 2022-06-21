LACONIA — Brian O. Smith, 59, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Brian was born on August 23, 1962 in New Haven, CT to Bradley and Florence (Davies) Smith. He lived in the greater New Haven area until moving to Laconia in early 2020.
Brian graduated from East Haven High School and Southern Connecticut State University. He worked for Metro North Railroad for 19 years and retired in June, 2019.
Brian is survived by his wife of 12 ½ years, Marie Galko Smith (Shoneck); his daughter, Alexandria Smith; his brother, Bradley Smith (partner Susan Nissley). He also leaves behind a stepson, Jason Zullo; and stepdaughters, Amanda Galko, Erica Galko-Eckert and Candice Mott (Zullo); and 11 step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents.
New Hampshire was the perfect place for Brian to pursue his passions: motorcycle riding, fishing, boating, skiing and hiking. He always enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends wherever he was.
Services will be held at a later date in East Haven, CT.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
