Brian L. Corbin Sr.

LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer.

He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin. He was a graduate of the Caribou High School, Class of 1990, and was married to Lisa Catherine Pelletier on July 11, 2015. Brian had been employed by the McLain Distribution Company, Contoocook, for the past six years and loved his job and the friendships which he formed with his coworkers.

