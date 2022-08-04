LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer.
He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin. He was a graduate of the Caribou High School, Class of 1990, and was married to Lisa Catherine Pelletier on July 11, 2015. Brian had been employed by the McLain Distribution Company, Contoocook, for the past six years and loved his job and the friendships which he formed with his coworkers.
Brian was a gentle, loyal, wonderful man who was extremely generous, especially to those in need. His family was the center of his life and he especially adored his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, Irvan Taggett. He is survived by his wife Lisa Corbin of Laconia; his mother, Gail Young of Caribou, Maine; one son, Brian Lee Corbin Jr. and his wife Miranda of Fort Fairfield, Maine; one daughter, Tanya Woodtke and her husband Kyle of Laconia; two stepsons, Justin David Guerrette of Easton, Maine, Jacob Roger Guerrette of West Hartford, CT; two stepdaughters, Jessica Monson of Laconia, Jolene McDonald and her husband Jesse of Caribou, Maine; one brother, Jesse Young of Caribou, Maine; one sister, Rena Young of Connor, Maine; six grandchildren, Catherine Ewig of Laconia, Piper and Daniel McDonald, both of Caribou, Maine, Mireya and Kyle Woodtke Jr., both of Laconia, Dorothy Corbin of Fort Fairfield, Maine; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He also leaves behind a special cousin who was like a brother to him, Hazen Taggett of North Carolina; and special lifelong friend Randy Boxwell of Wade, Maine.
A graveside service will take place at Webster Cemetery, Limestone, Maine, at a later date, and will be announced by the Giberson-Dorsey Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 144 Main Street, Fort Fairfield, Maine.
Those who wish may contribute in memory of Mr. Corbin to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
