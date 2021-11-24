Brendon Hebert, 39

LACONIA — Brendon "B" Hebert, 39, of Court Street, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Brendon was born on November 8, 1982 in Laconia to John Dyer Jr. and Sherri (Hebert) Leonard.
Born in Laconia, he soon moved to Derry with his mother to be closer to his beloved grandparents. He went to South Range School and Pinkerton Academy. After school, he moved back to the Lakes Region to be close to all family members, including his grandparents and parents who retired and moved back to the area. He worked as a chef in many local restaurants, and for more than 10 years had been working at the Common Man in Meredith. He was a hard worker, loved his sports, and was a very loyal fan to all New England teams.
Brendon is survived by his mother Sherri Leonard and her husband Earl Leonard of Laconia; his father John Dyer Jr. and his wife Vicky; his brother Jimmy Dyer; and his sister Shannon (Dyer) Durrette. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Lucy Hebert; and John Dyer Sr.; and his uncles, Mark Hebert and Greg Hebert.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
