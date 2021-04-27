AMHERST — Bonnie Ehmann-Bagley of Amherst, NH, passed on to Heaven on Sunday, April 25, with her family by her side.
Bonnie was born in Auburn, New York, and lived in the Lakes Region area and Southern region of NH for the majority of her adult life. She received her Bachelor's in Psychology from Ohio Wesleyan in 1962, and her Master's in social work from Ohio State University in 1964. She worked in several facets of that field including mental health, hospital social work, and finally in hospice care. She was so passionate about helping others that she continued to work and support others until she was 75 years old.
Bonnie raised three children and two stepchildren and was remarried in September 1999. She enjoyed travel, talking, and sharing stories, but mostly spending time with her family who adored her for all her kindness and beauty. She truly loved being with her grandchildren and watching them grow into individuals. Bonnie also was very active in her community theatre and church choir; she had a beautiful voice, and was a talented pianist playing since she was a young woman.
Bonnie was the most vibrant, loving, and giving woman. She lived a life full of compassion and understanding and showed that to each and every person and to each community with which she was involved. The love she gave to her family is beyond description and was some of the deepest known to the world. The warm-heartedness she chose to share with others in her family, her work, and her community, will always be remembered by those whom she was closest to, and by the others whose lives she touched. She spent her life in the service of making others' lives better, often during their most difficult and trying times. The world has become a better place for having her in it, and the beautiful mark she made on it.
She is survived by her siblings, Robert Root of Port Washington, NY, and Caroline Deibel of Potomac, MD; husband, Monte Bagley; her children with former husband, Evan Ehmann: William Ehmann of Park City, David Ehmann of Laconia, and Kristin Makara and her husband David of Milford; her stepdaughters, Erika Bagley and Stephanie Stillman; and her grandchildren, Kaylee, Justin, Morgan, Andrew, Mason, Isabelle W., Isabelle S., and Mollie.
Services to celebrate Bonnie will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Gilford, NH. Given restrictions related to COVID, this is for close friends and family on April 29th at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life reception will be held at Beane Conference Center in Laconia, NH, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 35 Blueberry Lane on the same day.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation: Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc. - NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders) (rarediseases.org).
The Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary and to leave a condolence, please visit www.csnh.com/obituaries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.