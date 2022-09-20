Bonnie E. Covell, 68

MEREDITH — Bonnie Ellen Covell, 68, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 24, 2022, at home with her husband Jon, family and friends.
She was born October 6, 1953, to Gerald and Adeline (Champagne) Jones in Saint Albans, Vermont. She attended high school at Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville, Vermont. Bonnie and Jon were married 49 years ago on November 18, 1972.
After their marriage they lived in Tennessee and in New Hampshire. She loved her husband deeply and was looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary in a few months. Her concern before she died was for him and her comfort was in knowing that she will see him again soon.
Bonnie enjoyed being a homemaker and would rather be home than traveling. She always had a smile and bright countenance that was very inviting to all. Her focus in life was centered on taking care of others and to her belief as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She welcomed many into our home and shared that caring spirit with them. Bonnie was very close to her aunt Earline Sevek and cared for her cousin Sharon Baird for many years. She will be remembered as a deeply loving wife and partner and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at the Conference Center at Blueberry Lane (formerly the Beane Center), 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246 on September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.