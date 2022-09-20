Bonnie E. Covell, 68

Bonnie E. Covell, 68

MEREDITH — Bonnie Ellen Covell, 68, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 24, 2022, at home with her husband Jon, family and friends.

She was born October 6, 1953, to Gerald and Adeline (Champagne) Jones in Saint Albans, Vermont. She attended high school at Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville, Vermont. Bonnie and Jon were married 49 years ago on November 18, 1972.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.