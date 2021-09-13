BRIDGEWATER — Bernard Lee Hughes 83, died at the Laconia Center on September 9, 2021, following a period of declining health. He was born in Plymouth on April 10, 1938, the son of Lawrence (Polly) and Gladys (Boynton) Hughes. Bernard was raised in Ashland where he attended Ashland Schools and was a 1956 graduate of Ashland High School.
Bernard was employed at the Record Enterprise for many years as a newspaper layout editor. He enjoyed researching genealogy at the Ashland town Library for many years, he also enjoyed listening to music, and had dry sense of humor. He was predeceased by his son, Marshall Hughes; by his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Daniel Hughes and wife Lisa of Woonsocket, RI.; his son, Jeffrey Hughes of Berlin; his daughter, Carolyn Hughes of Laconia; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald Hughes and wife Carrie of Warner; sister-in law, Margot Hughes of Ashland; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home 11 Hill Ave. in Ashland on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 6 Highland Street in Ashland. Facial coverings are encouraged in the church. Burial to follow in Green Grove Cemetery on Main Street in Ashland.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements, for more info go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.