MEREDITH — Bernard J. Forts, 95, a resident of Meredith and formerly Moultonborough, died peacefully on February 28, 2022. A beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bernie was born in Bayonne, New Jersey in 1926 to Sigmund and Ann Forts. He is a proud alumnus of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute which led him to Troy, NY, where met and married the love of his life, Shirley (Gaulin) Forts.
Bernie was a thoughtful, innovative businessman who ran a successful construction company in New Jersey for over 20 years. During those years he and Shirley raised their four children in Watchung where they developed many lasting friendships. As a family they skied, boated, traveled and relished life.
In 1983 Bernie retired and he and Shirley moved to Moultonborough so their daughter Annie could attend Moultonborough Academy as a mainstream student. It was also at this time that Bernie took on a new and important role as Annie’s public relations manager. Together he, Shirley and Annie traveled the country serving as special needs ambassadors, reinforcing the importance of every life, demonstrating and celebrating the tremendous potential of all people with disabilities.
Furthering his commitment to those with special needs, Bernie worked with the Moultonborough Lion’s Club to launch the UP Syndrome Fund in honor of his daughter Annie. The fund raised over $500,000 to support educational programs and scholarships for teachers and students who work with the special needs students. Most recently the fund provided a grant to support the leadership series at the University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability.
Bernie was a man who always put family first. He taught us through his words and actions that that love conquers all and he never missed an opportunity to impart his wisdom on family and friends. His faith was strong, and his convictions were clear — be good to one another, show respect, work hard, take care of others, never complain and always express gratitude — these are messages he spread whenever he had the chance.
Bernie was predeceased by Shirley, his beloved wife of 70 years; his son, Brian; and his daughter Annie. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri MacMillan; his son, Jeffrey and wife Patricia; his daughter-in-law, Carla Forts; his eight treasured grandchildren, Jared Forts, Amy Canfield, Meredith Rodrigues, Heather Soldner, Michael Forts, Sara Fuller, Kevin Forts and Kathryn Manning; and his 15 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 10 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, Pastor, will be the celebrant.
Burial will be held at a later date in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers and in light of the Lenten season, the family asks that donations be made to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 187 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253 in recognition of the wonderful care given to Bernie in his final days.
