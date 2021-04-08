FRANKLIN — Barbara M. (Glines) Emerson 77, passed away April 7, 2021 in Laconia, after a period of declining health.
Barbara was born in Franklin, NH on July 27, 1943 to William H. Glines Sr. and Gladys (Donaghey) Glines, and lived in Franklin almost all of her life, graduating from Franklin High School in 1962. She was active in her community as a member of the American Legion Juniors and American Legion Auxiliaries of both Franklin and Tilton and Franklin Fire Dept Auxiliary.
Barbara served her church, St. Jude's Episcopal, for many years, singing in the choir, on the church Vestry, as Treasurer and as a Eucharistic Minister. She served as a delegate to the Lakes Region Convocation. Barbara made her Cursillo in October1995 and was a member of the Lakes Region Ultreya Group.
She married Francis R. (Frank) Emerson in 1968. Together they raised their daughter Kelly. After Barbara's husband passed away in 1992 she worked at Shop & Save / Hannaford's in Franklin for 10 1/2 years, retiring in June 2003. Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother. She dedicated the last 18 years of her life to the care and support of her family as they raised her grandson, R.J.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband; her parents; and a brother, William H. Glines Jr. She is survived by daughter Kelly M. (Emerson) Soboslai and husband Robert J. Soboslai Sr. and grandson Robert J. Soboslai Jr. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Glines of Claremont, NH, George Glines (Janet) of Washington, WV, David Glines (Kathy) of Lochmere, NH, Andrew Glines (Theresa Dow) of Franklin, NH, and Thomas Glines (Sarah) of Northfield, NH; sister-in-law, Jeannette (Glines) Leduke; an uncle, George Donaghey; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Kimball; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Cemetery, Thompson Park, Franklin.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's Memorial Account, c/o The Episcopal Mission of Franklin 63 Green Street, Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
