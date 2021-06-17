MEREDITH — Barbara Lois (Spear) Barfield, 82, a longtime resident of 55 Camp Waldron Road in Meredith, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Concord Hospital – Laconia, after a period of declining health. Barbara was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on November 30, 1938, to the late Robert A. and Emma (Franz) Spear.
Barbara was a graduate of Brighton High School in Brighton, Massachusetts, and attended Boston Clerical School. She married Johnny F. Barfield in 1962 and in 1966 they purchased the Perkins Homestead on Camp Waldron Road in Meredith. Barbara worked for many years at the NH Humane Society in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Together with her husband, John, they established Scrimshaw Labradors in the 1960s and Barbara devoted her life to the breeding and showing of AKC Champion Labrador Retrievers who were very successful in conformation, field, and obedience rings. Barbara’s Labradors were well known for their outstanding temperaments, beauty, and brains. Scrimshaw Labradors were used in the breeding program of Guiding Eyes for The Blind in Yorktown Heights, New York, for many years. Barbara would later become an AKC licensed judge of Labrador Retrievers. An in-depth profile of Barbara’s Scrimshaw Labradors was featured in The Book of the Labrador Retriever, by Anna Katherine Nicholas. Barbara was a longtime member of several Labrador Retriever, and all breed dog clubs, including Ladies Dog Club in Massachusetts.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, John F. Barfield of Meredith, and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith, New Hampshire, on June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakes Region VNA and Hospice, 187 Waukewan Road, Meredith, NH 03253, or the N.H. Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246, in Barbara’s memory.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
