Arlene passed away June 7, 2021. She was born in Franklin, NH and graduated from Franklin High School in 1950, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1950. She served four years (1950-1954) in the USAF as a Senior Communications Specialist. Arlene served one year in England. She was a Charter Member of Women in Military Service to America Memorial Foundation.
She was the daughter of Guy E. Wescott and Mary (Miller) Wescott of Franklin.
She is survived by two daughters, Eva (Brough) Sharp and Pauline Brough, both of Franklin. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Edward Sharp Jr. and partner Miranda Estes of Franklin, Eric Sharp and wife Justine Sharp of Minot, ND, and Heather (Marsh) Christiansen and Kody Christiansen of Weare; three great-granddaughters, Deanna Mae Sharp of Franklin and Analiese and Arlene Sharp of Minot, ND; three great-grandsons, Riley Christiansen of Weare and Ethan and Derek Mickelson of Minot, ND.
Arlene will be interred with military honors at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or a charity of your choice.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
