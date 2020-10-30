GILFORD — Anne R. Parsons, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Anne was devoted to six generations of her family as: granddaughter, daughter "Baby Anne", youngest sibling of five, Super Wife, Mom of five, Grammy to ten, GG to twelve and Aunty to many!
Anne was born into a musical family. Everyone sang and played instruments. Barbershop harmony and membership in the International Sweet Adeline chorus was a shared family interest. Anne directed the local chorus and sang in several quartets, one of them being the Out of Town Four. Traveling to competitions as far west as California and as far east as London, England, was some of her most memorable adventures in life.
The Richardson family were lifelong members of the United Baptist Church in Lakeport. Anne directed the choir for many years. In the summer she would sing with her siblings Bob, Al and Dot, in a mixed doubles quartet. Anne served on many committees within the church. She also sang with other church groups in the Lakes Region.
Anne is survived by her children, Toni, Tadd (Grace), Leslie (Danel) and Jeff; her grandchildren, John (Irina), granddaughter-in-law Cheryl, Rob (Sandy), Ri-Anne (Mike), Tyler, Jeanine, Stephanie (Josh), Jessika (Joe) and Beth (Kingsley), her great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Alex, Ashley, Cherish, Chaz, Zachary, Brent, Blake, Jonathan and Kimora. Anne is also survived by her brother, John M. Richardson and sister-in-law, Mrs. Joan (Parsons) Kenney. In addition to her parents, Merle and Alice Richardson, Anne is predeceased by her husband, Douglas T. Parsons, son, Brett W. Parsons, grandsons, Jarod and Chad, and her siblings, Robert, Allen and Dorothy (Malkoski).
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the United Baptist Church, Park Street, Lakeport, NH.
Immediately following the Church Service, a Graveside Service will be held at the Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Anne's memory to the Pipe Organ Fund, at the United Baptist Church, 23 Park St, Lakeport, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
