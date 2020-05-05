BELMONT — Anne Marie (Reed) Wilson,72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in her home in Belmont, NH. Her last days were spent in the comfort of her family and loved ones.
Anne was born February 23, 1948 to the late Anne and Henry Reed of Somerville, Massachusetts. She was the oldest of 3, sister of William Reed of Billerica, Massachusetts and Frances Jones of Laconia, NH.
She was loving wife of Robert A. Wilson. Anne was caring mother of Robert Wilson and wife Mary of Milton, Vermont, Patricia Loureiro of Billerica, Massachusetts, Kimberly Lynch and husband Jack of Everett, Massachusetts, Kathleen Wilson of Watertown, Massachusetts, and is preceded to heaven by her daughter Christine. She was also loving grandmother of Robert (Tony) Wilson, Ian Wilson, Jake Loureiro, and Sabrina Loureiro.
She will be remembered always for her love of family. She was a compassionate listener, always making us laugh, and just being there for us. She loved traveling (especially to Disney) with her kids and grandkids. She loved seeing us all together. She enjoyed playing cards, games, Bingo, and mini golf. She left an imprint on all of us, and things most certainly will not be the same without her.
Not all of God’s angels reside in Heaven. Sometimes he lends them to us on earth. It was time for Mom to go home.
Interment services will be held at a later date, but due to ongoing social distancing restrictions, attendance may be limited to immediate family. Her final resting place will be at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St, Peabody, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Anne’s name to the Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St, Springfield, Massachusetts 01104 or to the American Cancer Society, 360 Rte 101, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.