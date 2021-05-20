Ann Marie Kyle, 68

MOULTONBOROUGH — Ann Marie (Moore) Kyle, 68, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2021 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
She was born on March 4, 1953 in Newton, MA, the daughter of Fred and Ann (McNamara) Moore.
Ann moved to New Hampshire as a child and attended Kennett High School. Following high school, she moved to the Lakes Region. It was there that she worked at the Sundial Shop originally in Laconia, NH, then eventually in Meredith, NH. She also spent 20+ years as the Activities Director of Belknap County Nursing Home before her recent retirement.
Ann was a caring and a vivacious soul that made it her mission to help and care for those in need. She was a true friend to many and her smile and laugh will missed beyond words. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed antiquing at flea markets, decorating her home and her Weimaraner dogs; the most recent being Emma.
Ann is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bob Kyle of Moultonborough, NH; two daughters, Paula Phillips and her fiancé Blaine Drew and Terry (Phillips) Adrignola and longtime partner Aran Ruelke, both of Gilford, NH; two grandchildren, Morgan Phillips and Jeffrey Joyce. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas Phillips Jr.
Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. André Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann Kyle to Holy Trinity Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 19 Gilford Ave, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.