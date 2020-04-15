GILFORD — Ann Marguerite Marsden, 85, of Brookside Circle, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, at Forest View Manor Assisted Living in Meredith.
Ann was born on July 30, 1934, in Warwick, RI, the daughter of Arthur and Clothilde (Gagnon) Gadoury.
Ann worked as an educator in the Georgetown, MA school district.
Ann had a strong faith in the Lord. She was very involved in her church, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, special music, teaching in VBS, Ladies Bible studies and many other things for many years.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John J. Marsden, of Gilford; a son, John J. Marsden II of SC; daughters, Donna J. Green and her husband Brian of Gilford, and Debra E. Martino and husband Albert of NC; a sister, Joselyn Peters; grandchildren, Chelsea Martino, Nicholas Martino, Nicole Green, Derek Green and Bethany Hardy. In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her brother, Alan Gadoury, and by her sister, Melony Krasowski.
Burial will take place at a later date in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Ann's memory may be made to Evangelical Baptist Church, 50 Washington St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
