LACONIA — Angela Kreitzer, 51, of Lincoln Street, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Angela was born on April 10, 1970 to Herman and Louise (Hamm) Wright in Plymouth, NH.
After graduating from Plymouth High School in 1988, she went on to study fine arts and graphic design at Plymouth State University. She landed her dream job as an interior design specialist for Color Shed, kicking off a 24-year career in interior design. She went on to work for Home Beautiful, where she was beloved by co-workers, clients, and contractors alike.
In 1997, she met Jason while working at Color Shed, and it was love at first sight. They were married in 2005, going on to raise three children, Kayne, Dillon, and Evan.
Angela is survived by her husband, Jason; her sons, Kayne, Dillon and Evan; son-in-law, Charles; parents, Herman and Louise Wright; mother-in-law, Kathleen Kreitzer; brother-in-law, Casey and Jennifer Kreitzer; sister-in-law, Rebecca Kreitzer; uncles, Robert and Cindy Wright, William and Mary Wright, Michael and Marilyn Wright; aunts, Lovdy and Rick Salchunas, Dorinda Downing, Jean and Doug Bishop, Shirley and Richard Cutter, Marie and Lawrence Hill, Wendy Bushaw, Deloris Hamm; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Angela was predeceased by her uncle, Garry Hamm.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will immediately follow, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to help with funeral and medical expenses. Donations can be made on GoFundMe by visiting https://gofund.me/2804387a.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
