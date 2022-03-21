BRISTOL — Andrew J. O’Hara Sr., 80, died Friday, March 18, 2022 at home after a brief illness. “Andy” was born in Wilmington, MA, the youngest of eight children of Francis and Martina (Shelley) O’Hara.
Following high school, Andy pursued plumbing and heating courses at Northeast College. Andy also served in the US Army and Massachusetts National Guard.
Andy married his beloved, Dorothy Wiencek and the two relocated permanently to Newfound Lake following years of summer trips with the extended Wiencek family. As a family of five, the O’Haras made Newfound Lake their permanent home in 1974.
In 1975, Andy opened O'Hara Plumbing & Heating after receiving his Master's License. He operated O’Hara Plumbing and Heating until his retirement. Following, Andy went on to work at the NH State Prison as a facilities manager for a few years before driving a school bus for First Student. He was well known and liked by his students in the Newfound Area School District, even dyeing his beard green for them on St. Patrick's Day.
Andy was a man of tremendous faith and was an active communicant of Holy Trinity Parish. He was a Charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #7073 in Bristol. He was a 4th Degree Knight and a former Grand Knight.
Professionally, Andy was a Charter member of the National Association of Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. He served as President in his local chapter of the NHPHCC and received the Plumber of the Year Award. Andy was also a member of the Bristol Rotary Club for numerous years.
A proud family man, Andy was not only father to his own three children, but lovingly welcomed into their home numerous exchange students and often traveled to see them after they returned to their native countries. He loved to take long walks and hikes, often sharing his adventure with his grandchildren. Andy and Dottie loved to travel to their summer home in Newfoundland, where Andy spent loads of time jigging for Cod and making a mean fish chowder for family and friends. An Irishman through and through, Andy will always be remembered for his tall tales and fish that got away stories.
Family members include a son Andrew (Ceena) O’Hara Jr. of Waldoboro, ME; daughters, Patricia (Scott) Albert of Bristol; Kathleen O’Hara of Goffstown; grandchildren, Tiela (Justin) Merwin; Alyssa Albert; Kyle (Brittany MacPherson) Albert; Calvin Meattey; Hayden Meattey; great-grandchildren, Jack and Evelynn Merwin; a sister, Eileen O’Hara of Plymouth, MA; sister-in-law, Margaret O’Hara of Plymouth, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy “Dottie” (Wiencek) O’Hara and siblings, Martina Grady, Francis O’Hara, Grace O’Hara, Leonard O’Hara and Corrine O’Hara.
Services - Friends and family may call Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main Street, Bristol.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Leo LeBlanc on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd., Bristol. Burial will take place in the spring at Homeland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Andy’s memory to The Bristol Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund or the NH Special Olympics.
To share a memory or leave a note of condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.