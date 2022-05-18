Almon E. Small of Center Harbor passed away on May 12, at Concord Hospital — Laconia after struggling with health issues. He was born in Laconia to Eugene and Blanche (Haddock) Small on March 16, 1942.
Almon was a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School, class of 1960. He worked as a truck driver and equipment operator for both Meredith and Center Harbor highway departments. He loved to restore and paint vehicles for many people in the years past. He built his own garage and utility shed also restored a screened-in sunroom into a sewing room for his wife. He was just so creative making things with wood or metal. Al also built two utility trailers to carry his mowing equipment as he had a lawn maintenance job these past few years after retirement.
Al loved music and was quite a dancer in his day. Photography was a hobby he loved. Owned many motorcycles and was very active in Lakes Region Wanderers Motorcycle Club which was established by local friends back in the 1980s. Later he joined the Gold Wing Motorcycle Association (Chapter G) he met many wonderful friends.
He is survived by his wife Rachel (Robinson) Small of 58 years, nephew David French and family, close cousins whom he adored, and in-laws who were family to him, and he loved you all. Also, Al leaves behind many nieces and nephews, countless wonderful friends, and his two cats who will miss him.
Almon was predeceased by his parents and sister Marilyn (Small) McGowan of Meredith.
A graveside side will take place on Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Small family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
