Alice Milliken, 83

Alice Louise Milliken, 83, moved on to Heaven on January 12, 2022. She lives on with her sister, Barbara, her mother, Virginia Durgin, her two brothers, Alan and Dicky Shepard, her late husband Byron Milliken and others who passed before.
She leaves behind her beloved Bruce Nelson, who was her lifetime partner and his dear family, Richard Milliken and his wife Gail, Fred and Judy Shepard, David Milliken, Vickie Milliken, grandchildren, nieces and nephews too numerous to count, and many others dearly loved forever.
She was an artist all her life. She loved nature and animals, especially her cat, Lilly. She created beautiful gardens, a beautifully decorated home, oil paintings, cooking and crafts. She loved being a hairdresser and had her own little salon at home and welcomed her clients with cups of tea and pleasant conversation.
She will be dearly missed by all.
A family graveside ceremony will be held on Mother’s Day.
