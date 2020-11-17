Albert Lloyd Christensen ("Chris"), age 87, passed away on October 22, 2020, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home. He was born on November 3, 1932, in Brockton, MA.
Chris loved giving, joking, his family, and baseball. Chris grew up in Easton, MA, where he excelled at both school (honor student/Class Vice President) and sports (baseball/basketball). After high school, he received a Christmas Eve draft notice from Uncle Sam and joined the Army. Chris went on to serve in the Korean War, and he earned the Korean Service Medal (with a bronze star), United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Medal Combat Infantry Badge.
After the war, Chris started a long and successful career in the supermarket business, owning stores in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Chris was proud of his stores, and his hard work and dedication earned him the "Cleanest Store" award on numerous occasions. Through his work he was able to meet Ted Williams, Ken Burns, President George H.W. Bush, and, most importantly, his wife Judy. The store was also where Chris made sure to keep an eye out for those in need; he often provided extra food to people or invited them over for a warm meal during the holidays.
Chris loved a good practical joke. He was known to have put rubber snakes under pillows and crack an egg or two over Judy's hair.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy (LeClair); his daughters, Sally, Karen, Diane, and Debbie; his son, Albert; and step-sons, Scott, David, and Robert. Chris is also survived by his sisters, Ruth and Judith.
Chris was predeceased by his parents, Malcom and Abby (Anderson) Christensen; his brothers, Charles, Donald, and Robert and his wife Mary; his sister, Dorothy; and step-son, Eric.
A special thank you to the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, NH, as well as Joe McGrath, Megan Cross, and so many other wonderful staff members who cared and loved for Chris during his time there.
Services for Chris will be held in the Spring of 2021 at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Chris's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.