CAMPTON — Adam James Joyce, born January 8, 1985, passed away on May 8, 2021. He was born at Speare Hospital in Plymouth and was raised in Campton, NH. Adam attended Campton Elementary School and graduated from Plymouth High in 2003.
He worked all through high school, doing carpentry, roofing, painting, ski lodge in Waterville Valley and at Loon Mountain as a snow maker. Adam loved the outdoors, camping, hiking and snowboarding. He also loved wolves. He will be in all our hearts forever.
Family members include his mother, Pamela McLeod; stepfather, John McLeod; brothers, Nathan and Matt Joyce; grandmother, Muriel Joyce; many aunts and uncles, cousins and good friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal rescue.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 30, 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Big Daddy Joe's in Plymouth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.