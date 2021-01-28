ALEXANDRIA — Adam Berube, 33, of Alexandria, New Hampshire, passed away on January 11, 2021.
A beloved son, father and brother, Adam enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, playing all sports and had a deep love for music.
He was preceded by his father, Gary Berube and grandparents, Eileen and Roger Berube of Suncook.
He is survived by his mother, Debbie of Boscawen; sister, Gina; his two brothers, John and James; his son, Aidyn; and daughter, Skylar; grandparents, Vernon and Lois Waters of Alexandria; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Adam will be sorely missed by all that knew him, often described as a goof ball with a contagious and genuine smile.
His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to Tapply Thompson Community Center (TTCC) located in Bristol, NH. Adam spent many summers at the TTCC as a member of numerous baseball and basketball teams and enjoyed summer camps sponsored by this pillar of the local community.
Adam's ashes will be laid to rest in Concord, NH, at the Blossom Hill Cemetery in a small private ceremony.
