WOLFEBORO — On Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 7-8:30 p.m., Wright Museum will screen 'Surviving D-Day,' a 2012 History and Military Channel documentary film that tells the story of the twelve-hour battle on Omaha Beach during World War II.
According to Museum Executive Director Mike Culver, the film tells the story of the battle that changed the course of the war. “This is a well-developed film that shows D-Day as an intense battle that combined skill, leadership and bravery in a short period of time,” he said. “I expect it will be very educational and moving for visitors.”
The film will discuss some surprising factors of the battle, such as conventional weapons used alongside inventions like floating tanks and exploding paratroopers, as well as spies sending paintings with hidden messages.
The 138-minute film presentation is part of Wright Museum’s 2019 Lecture Series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney. The series takes place every Tuesday through Oct. 31.
For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
