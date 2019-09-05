WOLFEBORO — Immersive, landscape paintings by French artist Isabelle Sarian are making their U.S. debut, offering Ohm Lifestyle Center customers and visitors a unique way to experience mind and body wellness.
Sarian’s Bourges, France studio is where Ohm Lifestyle founder and owner Gayle Washington discovered the deeply inspiring works in Raku. Sarian developed Raku-inspired acrylic on canvas including mixed media to interpret how natural settings can be emotionally and personally transformative.
Washington now has eight paintings on display at her spa, where she wanted to add the element of spiritual and emotional art to the wellness experience for her clients. “Isabelle’s free form style is both stunning and therapeutic and is designed exquisitely to provide another element of wellness for our clients,” she said.
Sarian’s inspiration comes from the Tachism movement of surrealism in the 1950s and her appreciation of works by Zao Wou-Ki (1921-2013). The Chinese-French artist was known for his proficiency with Eastern and Western artistic traditions. It was under his tutelage that Sarian elevated her work, developing the Raku on canvas technique. Her pieces are described as expressive, spontaneous, colorful and introspective.
As a student at the internationally renowned graphic design school Ecole Brassert in Tours, France, Sarian discovered the richness of art history. Her work has been featured at galleries throughout France, in Lyon, St. Tropez and Paris.
