WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will present a solo piano concert by pianist Diane Walsh of Portland, Maine on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St. Her program will highlight classical songs and more. WFOM’s regular eight-concert season starts Sept. 21 with the return of Ted Vigil's John Denver tribute.
Walsh holds degrees from the Juilliard School where she studied with Irwin Freundlich, and Mannes College of Music where her mentor was Richard Goode and where she was associate professor for 32 years. Walsh has toured the globe with solo, chamber and orchestral dates in 46 states and in 22 countries. She has released 18 CDs.
In 2015 Walsh was visiting artist and faculty at Colby College in Maine, and an ensemble pianist with the Portland Chamber Music Festival on the University of Southern Maine Portland campus. In 2017, Walsh was invited to be soloist with the Portland Symphony in Clara Schumann's piano concerto, and again in 2019 in Chopin’s Piano Concerto #2. She has collaborated with Juilliard musicians, travelled to Suzhou, China for master classes, and toured New Zealand.
Walsh moved to Portland, Maine with her husband, writer Richard Pollak, in 2014, joining Portland’s Rossini Club.
Tickets at $15, available at the door, in advance at Black’s Paper Shop and Gift Store or Avery Insurance, at Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith, by visiting www.friendsofmusic.org, or calling 603-569-2151. High school students are admitted free of charge, as are children accompanied by an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.