WOLFEBORO — For 84 years, Wolfeboro Friends of Music has brought many genres of music to the Lakes Region. For the last decade, they have hosted classical as well as jazz, popular and folk genre artists.
WFOM is determined to provide performances this fall and winter, and is in the process of arranging virtual concerts in several electronic formats with Fred Moyer, who was to open the season along with the Boston Brass.
If circumstances allow live concerts, WFOM will only do so if they can observe all elements necessary to keep the audience protected.
