DURHAM — At six o'clock in the morning, Jen Earl and John Clark gather with friends and family on the porch of Joe Dodge Lodge. Mount Washington waits patiently behind them. Provisions are strapped on their backs and around their waists.
The couple paces on porch. In three hours, they will exchange "I dos" at the summit of New England's highest peak.
Clark and Earl met at the base of Mount Washington many years back. They've climbed it multiple times, and last winter Clark proposed to Earl at the summit. Afraid of frostbite, Clark's frozen fiancee was quick to accept the proposal. "I had to take my mitten off, put the ring on and then quickly put my mitten back on," said Earl.
'Windows to the Wild' host Willem Lange met the couple on the morning of their wedding day. He wished them the best as they began their hike up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail.
Earl and Clark find themselves on the trail most weekends. "We both have the passion to experience as many different unique hikes that we can," said Earl. "We love hiking today. And I don't think we will ever stop hiking, but if we do, we'd find another passion because doing stuff together is so much fun," said Clark.
A new episode of 'Windows to the Wild' featuring the mountaintop wedding will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. on NHPBS, and by visiting nhpbs.org/windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.