LACONIA — "A Christmas Memory," a short story by Truman Capote, is a largely autobiographical story, which takes place in the 1930s, and describes a glimpse of the lives of the 7-year-old narrator and his distant, elderly cousin.
The narrative focuses on country life, friendship, and the joy of giving during the Christmas season, and gently yet poignantly touches on loneliness and loss.
The community is invited to Taylor Community on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Woodside Building as Taylor’s care management director and resident actor Hank Offinger reads the story.
Originally published in 'Mademoiselle' magazine in Dec. 1956, the story was reprinted in "The Selected Writings of Truman Capote" in 1963. It was issued in a stand-alone hardcover edition by Random House in 1966, and it has been published in other editions and anthologies since.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
