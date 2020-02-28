LACONIA — Belknap Mill Quilters Guild is hosting Allison Wilbur on Wednesday, March 11, at the Beane Conference Center.
Wilbur will discuss how to enhance travel experiences with a “quilter’s eye.” She will also share textiles and quilted pieces from Japan, Oman, India, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Thailand, Myanmar and other countries. She has her own quilts made with global fabrics and will talk about Quilt for Change, a project she founded that uses the art of quilting to inspire social change.
Wilbur is an award-winning longarm quilter and quilt artist. Decades of living overseas and traveling the world have brought global textiles, color combinations, and design elements to her quilts. She often pairs these elements with traditional American piecing to create collaborative work that celebrates the international language of fiber shared by women in cultures around the world.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for non-members. Due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation or for more information, contact Ann Rampulla at rampulla@usa.net or 603-387-9063. The Beane Conference Center is at 35 Blueberry Lane.
