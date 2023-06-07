Merrymeeting Lake, quietly tucked away in New Durham, is unique among New Hampshire’s many lakes. It was created, we were told, when someone put a stopper in the sink, turned on the water and forgot to turn it off. Our beloved Uncle Jim and Aunt Barbie spent the summer months there at their camp, “Whitmere.” Although they didn’t have children, they did have “Freddie,” an invisible frog that occasionally made an appearance as a green cotton beanbag or was pulled, gently, from Uncle Jim’s pocket and held in his hand.

Uncle Jim and Aunt Barbie’s many nieces and nephews were welcomed throughout the summer months for what were magical visits that included swimming, rowing, balancing on the rocks catching crayfish, gathering around the fireplace in the evening listening to Uncle Jim’s enchanting stories and, of course, fishing.

