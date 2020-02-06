LACONIA — The 2020 Taylor Concert Series, sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, continues Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. The free event is open to the public.
The concert features the Jonathan Lorentz Quartet, who play energetic, creative jazz. As they celebrate 20 years of music together, the band welcomes special guest tap dancer Ayan Imai-Hall.
The quartet is comprised of Jonathan Lorentz, tenor sax; Tom Robinson, piano; John Hunter, bass; and Tim Gilmore on drums.
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
