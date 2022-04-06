LACONIA – Becky Guyer laughs when she recalls her first foray into community theatre. The year was 1972 and her volunteer job was “spotlight operator” for Streetcar Company. “I can’t remember which play it was, either 'Oliver' or 'Come Blow Your Horn,'” she said.
When Guyer switched on the spotlight, it blew, leaving the stage without lighting for the play. Luckily, the Colonial Theatre was directly across the street, and she ran there to borrow a light bulb.
The Streetcar Company is community theatre at its best, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. When the company started in 1972, the Garden Theater was its home base. The theatre was located across from the Colonial on Laconia’s Main Street.
While times have changed, one thing that remains is the dedication of Streetcar Company’s volunteer members. The cast and stage crew put their energies and effort into every show, from acting to directing, lighting, costumes, and anything else needed.
On April 8 to 10, Streetcar Company will present "The Wizard of Oz" at Laconia High School. Originally, the play was to be performed two years ago, with Guyer directing. She remembers how disappointed the cast was when, with just two weeks to go until opening, COVID changed their plans. “When we made the decision to postpone the play, the kids with parts in 'Wizard' were disappointed. There were tears and we were all upset.”
However, the company waited it out, and they will go on stage this weekend with a play that has been a long time in coming to fruition. Guyer explained that some of the children in the play have not been able to return, due to commitments and some getting older and moving on, but 90% of the adults and children in the pre-COVID cast have returned.
“We are all volunteers and all local,” said Guyer. “We have about 35 cast members, and we are ready to go.”
Guyer is no stranger to directing for local theatre and she learned by jumping in and doing whatever was needed. “When Streetcar Company first formed,” she continued, “I learned from the other directors. Some of the plays I have directed over the years include 'Peter Pan,' 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,' 'HMS Pinafore,' and 'Mama Mia!,' among others.”
"The Wizard of Oz" is a classic show, according to Guyer, with modern twists. “The story is still morally for today, with the line ‘There’s no place like home’ resonating to everyone,” she said.
Guyer and others in Streetcar Company enjoy creative, fantasy shows, and "The Wizard of Oz" is just such a play. “There will be special lighting effects and projection, things we have not done before,” Guyer explained. She is quick to credit the technical work of New Spectrum Lighting and Dave Peck Projections.
The colorful and eye-catching costumes – of which there are many – were mostly created by Guyer, who has seamstress skills and a good eye for color. Guyer owned BG Fabrics and Costumes in Laconia for many years. She said, “I made tons of costumes and I love sewing. There are many costumes for The Wizard of Oz, and it took me two trips to get them all to Laconia High School.”
She stressed that while she designed most of the costumes, she had a lot of help from Linda Jamieson, who did alterations and made Dorothy’s costume.
The play will be colorful, full of music, drama and laughter, as was L. Frank Baum’s original 1900s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”. The main characters in the Streetcar Company retelling include Jenny Laurendeau as "Dorothy"; Kristi Laurendeau as "Wicked Witch"; Angelo Gentile as "Tin Man"; David Nelson as "Scarecrow"; Bo Guyer (Becky’s husband) as "Cowardly Lion"; Lena Luongo as "Aunt Em" and "Glinda, the Good Witch"; Brendon Berube as "Guard" and "Uncle Henry", and "Professor" played by Jim Rogato.
Guyer said everyone involved in the play has been generous with their time. They are patient and dedicated to the show, waiting through two years of the pandemic before "The Wizard of Oz" could become a reality.
Streetcar Company started in 1972 because there was no local theatre in Laconia. Guyer said the name of the company was chosen for a factory that once operated in Laconia.
“There were about a dozen people in the theatre company when we started,” she recalls. “Our first big musical was 'Oliver' and it brought in a lot of local talent. We had 125 kids auditioning.”
Streetcar Company rented the Garden Theatre, located on the second floor of a downtown Laconia building. The space had a stage and ample storage for props and costumes. “We built sets there and there was always something going on, as I recall,” said Guyer. “We had seating for 350 people, and many of our shows were sold out. After about five years, we moved to the Lakeport Opera House for storage.” The company presented shows at the Gilford Playhouse, the Gilford Middle High School and Laconia High School and bought a barn on Gilford Avenue for storage.
Because this is the 50th anniversary of the theatrical company, Guyer said, “We are taking on the challenge of doing three more plays in 2022. One of the shows will be in early summer, a children’s show and a Christmas production as well.”
The board of directors of Streetcar Company are aware that times change and there are more theatre options in the area now. “We have strong membership, and we are taking on the challenge to continue,” she said with conviction.
Although the pandemic forced Streetcar Company to postpone of The Wizard of Oz, the dedication and desire to bring the show to the Lakes Region has not kept the group down.
Tickets for The Wizard of Oz are available at the door and at www.streetcarcompany.com.
The show will be presented at Laconia High School Auditorium on April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and on April 10 at 2 p.m.
