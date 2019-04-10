HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Assocation will host Brooklyn-based comedian Shawn Shafner at Plymouth State University on Friday, April 12. Creator of The People's Own Organic Power, or POOP Project, Shafner exposes how current sanitary practices threaten community health, the environment, and 40% of the world still living without safe toilets. The event, How the Potty Trained Us, is 70 minutes of stand-up comedy about modern sanitation and ideas of waste.
"Why do we hang our heads in shame when we leave a public toilet, when the people after us will likely do the same exact thing," he said, adding that people should view themselves as resource creators, instead of waste creators. He went on to say that Americans live in a culture that is obsessed with consumption and take-in, but talk about the body's output is considered taboo. He aims to help people learn how their biological waste has unconventional benefits.
Shafner is teaming up with the SLA and the PSU Office of Environmental Sustainability. The presentation is intended to be a fun and educational evening, with other information about watershed protection and sustainability topics. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. on PSU's campus in Hyde Hall, Room #220, on Highland Avenue in Plymouth. This event is free and open to all adult audiences 14 & up.
For more information, call 603-968-7336. For more information about Shafner's POOP Project, visit www.thepoopproject.org.
