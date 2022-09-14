Doll photo

Grandmother Howard sits on a bench in the garden of her family's house in Quebec with her many dolls, all dressed in elegant white dresses. The largest doll is holding the British flag, the Union Jack.

My maternal grandfather, James Millar, emigrated from Killyleagh an enchanting village in County Down, Northern Ireland in 1906. My paternal grandmother, Nina Palmer Howard, was born in Canada to parents who had emigrated from England. Since the 1960s, when I first traveled to London and Northern Ireland, I have spent time in England, Ireland and Scotland.

My “Grandpa Millar” often quoted poetry and loved his tea. He rarely talked about Northern Ireland, and never wanted to return. Perhaps it was too painful? My beloved “Grammie Howard” also rarely talked about growing up. Her stories were about the adventures of my father, Ellis, and his sister, Enid, when they were growing up in Piermont. When I was young and my grandparents were alive, we didn’t focus as much on our individual identities and trying to discern who we are and where we are from.

