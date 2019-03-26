LACONIA — On Saturday, March 30, Annie’s Book Stop will host Red Sox author Carl Johnson. Johnson will be sharing his eighth book, titled 'The Best Team Ever?' The book chronicles the Boston Red Sox 2018 championship season.
Johnson is a baseball columnist and historian with the 'Biddeford Journal Tribune' in Maine. He writes a weekly column on Major League Baseball, and a blog on the subject. In addition, he produces baseball columns for several other newspapers, and lectures on baseball and its history.
The community is invited to visit the bookstore and meet this local author from Maine, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.
