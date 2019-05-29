WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will host the Portland Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Brewster’s Anderson Hall, 205 S. Main St.
The Portland Jazz Orchestra was started in 2004. Under the direction of Dr. Christopher Oberholtzer, this 18-piece jazz ensemble performs a variety of traditional and contemporary big band selections. The PJO enjoys playing works written by both current and past members including Brad Ciechomski, Chris Humphrey, Wiullie Johnson, Mike Sakash, Craig Skeffington, Jake Sturtevant and Terry White.
The group is made up of professional musicians, many of whom are both performers and educators in northern New England. Members have performed, recorded and toured with artists and groups such as Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett, Herb Pomeroy, Marvin Stamm, Barry Manilow, Roberta Flack, the Temptations, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, the Smithsonian Masterworks Jazz Orchestra, the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
In addition to performances, audiences may hear the PJO on their debut recording 'Nor’easter,' featuring original compositions and arrangements.
The Wolfeboro Friends of Music season runs September to June 1. Tickets are available for $25 at the door; Black’s Paper Store and Avery Insurance, Grenlaw’s Music in Laconia, Bayswater Bookstore in Center Harbor, and Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith; by calling 603-569-2151; or by visiting www.wfriendsofmusic.org. High school students with identification, and all children accompanied by an adult with a ticket, will be admitted free of charge.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music thanks season sponsors Paul and Deb Zimmerman and concert sponsors, Green Mountain Communications, Edward Jones Investments, and the Law Offices of V. Richards Ward, Jr., PLLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.