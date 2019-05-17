LACONIA — Plan to dine under the tent at the 22nd annual New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, July 14. Diners can also place orders online now for a selection of home-cooked Jewish foods, packaged to take home on festival day.
Temple B’nai Israel chefs have been cooking and baking to prepare for the annual food festival. The array of homemade Jewish cuisine includes blintzes, beef brisket, meat knishes, potato knishes, latkes, matzo ball soup, noodle kugel, and stuffed cabbage, all packaged, frozen, and ready to take home and enjoy. Freshly packaged chopped herring, corned beef, pastrami, tongue, chopped chicken liver, rugelach, and strudel can also be ordered in advance. Along with traditional homemade foods, the Jewish Food Festival features corned beef, pastrami and tongue from Evan’s New York Style Deli in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Evan’s meats are cooked in his restaurant, and dedicated TBI volunteers make the trip to bring his food to New Hampshire. Evan’s deli meats are also available to order by the pound to take home.
Ordering closes June 9. Most major credit cards and PayPal are accepted. Online orders will be ready for pick up on Saturday, July 13, between 10 a.m.-3 p.m., or at the Jewish Food Festival on July 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick up at Temple B’nai Israel, 210 Court St. For orders of $65 or more, diners will receive a copy of the TBI cookbook.
At the festival, enjoy deli sandwiches served with coleslaw and dill pickles, cheese blintzes with strawberry sauce, and potato and meat knishes. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be a selection of cakes, cookies, pies and traditional sweets.
Order now by visiting www.tbinh.org. With questions, contact foodfestival@tbinh.org.
