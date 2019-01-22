PLYMOUTH — The Flying Monkey Performance Center will welcome Journeyman and The Pettybreakers on Friday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., to perform a tribute to Eric Clapton and Tom Petty.
Shaun Hague of Journeyman was named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues at age 17 and, by age 21, the young guitarist was playing for Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty.
To honor of his biggest musical influence, Eric Clapton, Hague has put together Journeyman – A Tribute to Eric Clapton. The show features Robert Monroe (keys/vocals), Darius Peterson (drums) and Laura Lopardo (backing vocals). They capture Clapton’s career from the band Cream to Bluesbreakers and all the way to “From The Cradle!”
The Pettybreakers have been billed as “The World’s Greatest Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.” Based out of Southern California, the band performs Tom Petty classics, including "American Girl," "Break Down," "Free Fallin," "Mary Jane’s Last Dance," "Refugee," and "Runnin’ Down a Dream."
Tickets for The Icons of Vinyl Tour featuring Journeyman and The Pettybreakers are $29, and $39 for premier seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 603-536-2551 or go online to www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
