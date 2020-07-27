MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host an exhibit titled “Woof II: The Tail Continues” dedicated to man’s best friend Aug. 1-31.
Ten percent of proceeds for every dog item sold will be donated to the Franklin Animal Shelter.
Participating League juried artists have created works specifically to honor furry friends. Karen Mitchell has created dog-themed silver jewelry, Dawn Blanchard has dog prints to hang on the wall, and Cheryl Miller offers fabric collages depicting dogs for home decoration.
Shoppers can commission Michael Updike to hand-carve a furry friend portrait in recycled slate tile, or have Becky Sawyer capture a dog’s likeness with her colored pencils on polystyrene.
For more information, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
