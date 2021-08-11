LACONIA — Acclaimed female illusionist Lyn Dillies will deliver a dazzling display of magic at the Lakeport Opera House on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The illusion show is suited for audiences of all ages and will keep everyone on the edge of their seat.
“Magic has been my vehicle to not only entertain, but inspire lives and make a difference,” said Dillies, who found her destiny at the age of 12. “It’s what I was born to do.”
Dillies, from Westport, Massachusetts, is a pioneer in a male-dominated field and has been performing for over 20 years. From the grandeur of New York City’s Lincoln Center to Hollywood’s Magic Castle, her unique brand of mystery, comedy and audience participation amazes through some of the most masterful, mind-blowing illusions in magic today.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lakeportopera.com.
