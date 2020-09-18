TILTON — “In the 80 years of our existence, this year’s annual members show was by far our best ever,” said Pat Edsall, chair for the Lakes Region Art Association gallery event, sponsored by Irwin Motors.
There were winners in each of eight media categories, selected by three professional judges. First place and Best of Show winner is Duane Hammond for his pastel painting ‘Drivers on the Storm.’ First place in acrylics and second place Best of Show is Robert Emory for ‘ Northwest of Mohegan,’ and third place for Best of Show is Alison N. Smith, ‘Siamese.’ First place in digital art was awarded to Gerry Fagan for ‘Blue Twirl.’ Thomas Hitchcock was awarded first place for his drawing ‘Hummingbird.' In the mixed media category, first place is Robert Emory for ‘Rock Walkers at Pemaquid Point, Maine.’ First place winner in oil painting is Kathleen Miller for ‘Sentinel,’ first place in photography is Sherwood Frazier for ‘Willing Workers Hall,’ and first place in watercolor is Pat Edsall for ‘Magical Morning.’ Cash prizes and ribbons were awarded to all winners.
President of the Lakes Region Art Association Thomas Hitchcock said, "The LRAA Gallery itself was selected as The Best Gallery in the Lakes Region this year." The association offers instruction in drawing, photography and painting as well as displaying member artwork. “Future plans also include taking ‘our show’ on the road," Hitchcock said.
For more information, email info@lraanh.org or call 603-998-0029. The Lakes Region Art Association is located at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132. All art is sold directly by the artist at wholesale pricing, framed and ready to display. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
