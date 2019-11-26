LACONIA — Artist Stephen F. Hall will be featured at the Belknap Mill’s lobby exhibit space with his Loving Laconia artwork through December. Hall has been painting in acrylics for three years. Having previously worked in pen and ink and digital drawing programs, he was curious and wanted to try a new medium, when he discovered Laconia.
"What drew me the most was the historical and iconic scenes and buildings," he said. Inspired by his surroundings, Hall found himself most interested in painting the mills, farms, neighborhoods and city streets rich in color and story.
"My hope is that by looking at my art, you will pause and take notice of the rich warm red of the bricks, of the architectural details of a bygone era, of the slant of the late winter sun touching the tops of the buildings. And in that moment, you will see what I see, care about preserving the history of each place, feeling your connection to those who were here before us and those who will cherish these places long after we are gone," Hall said.
Prints of Hall's work are available at the Belknap Mill for $60. Of each print purchased, $20 will be donated to the mill. Prints of the Colonial Theater and St. Joseph Church are available immediately, and others may take two to four weeks for completion.
For more information, visit www.stevehallart.com, or email steve@stevehallart.com.
This exhibit is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. -4 p.m. The exhibit will be open through December.
To learn more about the Belknap Mill Society, visit www.belknapmill.org or email operations@belknapmill.org.
