LACONIA — The community is invited to Taylor Community as author Jeremy D’Entremont offers a lecture on the history of the lighthouses between Portsmouth and York, Maine, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building. The event is free.
D’Entremont will focus on the stories of lighthouse keepers and their families. He will cover Portsmouth Harbor Light, Whaleback Light, White Island Light, Boon Island Light, and Cape Neddick “Nubble” Light. D’Entremont will also discuss information about present-day preservation efforts.
D’Entremont is the author of 21 books and many articles on lighthouses and maritime history. He is president and historian for the American Lighthouse Foundation, and founder and chair of Friends of Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouses. He has lectured and narrated cruises throughout New England. His books will be available for signing and purchase at the event.
Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.