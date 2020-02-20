MEREDITH — Join Joy Raskin at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery to learn the art of soldering on Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The class will help participants learn soldering or improve their skills. The class will also cover the basics of setting up a work area including torch, tank, workspace, and a safety review. Raskin will cover soldering basics, and will do hands-on soldering and help artists gain confidence in their skills. The class is also appropriate for those who have taken jewelry classes but want to improve.
The class will use acetylene and air torches, and students can also try propane and butane torches.
Tuition is $75, with a materials fee of $25-$30 depending on the amount of metal used. Students can pay in cash or check to the instructor on the day of the class. Materials include silver solder, propane, butane, copper, brass and silver supplies. Students should bring a bagged lunch and any copper, brass, silver, or bronze they would like to use. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or facebook.com/nhcraft.
