MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery invites the community to discover the craft of rug hooking with League juried artist Pam Bartlett. The four-week class will be held at The Woolen Pear in Loudon. Class sessions are 10 a.m.-noon, or 6-8 p.m., weekly Wednesday, Jan. 29-Feb 19.
In the class, students will learn the basics of rug hooking to complete a 12-inch by 12-inch project. The project can be finished as a wall hanging, chair pad, or pillow, in a choice of available colors. Bartlett will teach proper form and technique, the history of the craft and the different styles of rug hooking, how to design and color plan a project, and how to care for the finished product.
Materials include a hook, pattern, and colored wool. Students need to bring a small pair of scissors and a 12-inch, quilting-type hoop. Hoops are available for purchase at The Woolen Pear. Tuition is $155. The class will be held at The Woolen Pear at Brookside Mall, 563 Route 106 in Loudon.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, email nhcraft@metrocast.net, call 603-279-7920, or visit the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or facebook.com/nhcraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.