MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen is teaching students how to make their own kiln-fired dichroic glass pendants at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery during a two-day class with League-juried artist Lynn Haust on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1-4 p.m.
On the first day, students will use clear and black dichroic glass as a base, and layer colored dichroic glass over it to create sparkle and depth. They will cut and assemble two pieces of glass that will be fully fused into large squares. Students will be using bullseye glass to create several glass pendants.
In the second class, students will cut and shape fully-fused glass into pendants, using a variety of cold working techniques. Students will gain cold working experience by using different equipment to achieve the desired pendant shapes. The cold working equipment includes a grinder, a flat lap grinder, a glass band saw and a drill press. Before firing a second time to fire polish their work, they will add fine silver to create a way to hang their pendant.
Pendants will be fired and annealed off-site and students will be notified when they are available for pickup within a few days after the class. Tuition is $120 and includes all glass materials and several silver chains. Beginners and advanced students, age 12 and up, are welcome to participate. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register or inquire about the class, email nhcraft@metrocast.net, call 603-279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
