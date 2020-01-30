LACONIA — The Ken Clark Organ Trio will perform Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. at Pitman's Freight Room. Ken Clark is internationally known as a jazz organists. He has also been winner of New England Blues Society Keyboardist of the the Year in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2015. Clark has toured and recorded with Bernard Purdie, Melvin Sparks and David "Fathead" Newman. Doors open at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
