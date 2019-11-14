LACONIA — Since 1995, John and Joanna Byerly have been on a journey entertaining throughout New England. Join Taylor Community Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building for vocals and music from various musical eras. This event is free and open to the public. Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.